Naomi Pratt

Naomi Jane Pratt, 92, Iola, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Moran Manor.
Janie was born Feb. 3, 1930, in Oklahoma to Cecil Runer and Marie (Medearis) Runer. She and Harvey Pratt were married July 26, 1953, in Iola.
He survives, as do a daughter, Julie (Dana) Watson, Independence; son, Kenneth Pratt, LaHarpe; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Advertisement