Nicole Westpfahl, age 26, passed away on Sept. 2, 2024, at her home. She was the wife of Jorden Westpfahl.
Nicole was preceded in death by her mother, Debora Johnson.
Nicole is survived by her husband Jorden; her father, Phillip Victor of Iola; and siblings, Alex Victor of Portland, Oregon, and Ashley Victor Peterson.
A private service is being planned for Nikki. Please reach out to Jorden or Kristen Westpfahl for details. The family suggests memorial contributions for Nikki to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and these may be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement