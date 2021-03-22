Nina Thompson

Nina S. Thompson, age 69, of Pomona, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Nina Sue Hartman was born on June 4, 1951, at Colony. She was the first of five children born to Kenneth and Nellie (Hickman) Hartman.
On Feb. 23, 1971, Nina was united in marriage to Bryan W. Thompson in Garnett. Their union was blessed with seven children.
Funeral services are at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Centerville. Nina’s family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.