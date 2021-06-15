 | Tue, Jun 15, 2021
Olive Farrell

1943 - 2021

Obituaries

June 15, 2021 - 8:19 AM

Olive Mae Farrell, age 95, of Colony, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home. Olive was born July 13, 1925, in Goodrich, to George Pearson, Sr. and Julia (Dinsmore) Pearson. 

Olive and Wayne Farrell were married on August 7, 1943, in Mound City.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the Colony Cemetery Committal Building in Colony.

Memorials are suggested to Colony First Responders or Freedom Ministries of Iola, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service,  Iola, Kansas.

