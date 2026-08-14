Pamela Knowles

Pamela Jane (Hubbard) Knowles, 72, was born on Oct. 1, 1953, in Eureka, Kansas, and passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 9, 2026, at her home in Yates Center, Kansas. She was formerly of Warsaw, Missouri.
She married Larry Knowles on May 23, 1979. They began their life together in Odessa, Missouri, later lived in Blue Springs, Missouri, and eventually made their home together in Warsaw. They shared many years of marriage and a life together until Larry’s passing.
She graduated from Yates Center High School in 1971. After high school, she continued her education, pursuing a career in nursing at Newman Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1976 and became a Registered Nurse, beginning a career centered around caring for others.
She worked at several hospitals throughout the Kansas City area before eventually joining Compass Health in Warsaw. There, she spent 25 years working in mental health and became a nursing supervisor, overseeing and supporting nurses across multiple counties throughout Missouri.
She was deeply committed to her work and to the people she cared for, and her compassion for others was evident not only in her career but in every part of her life. She was also a breast cancer survivor, facing that challenge with strength and determination. She eventually retired from her nursing career due to her health and the health of her husband, Larry.
While nursing was an important part of her life, caring for people was simply who she was. In her earlier years, she loved cooking and taking care of others. She had one of the biggest hearts and truly never met a stranger. Friends and family often brought people into her home whom she had never met, and she welcomed them as though they had always been part of the family.
No one ever left her home hungry. Whether she was cooking a meal herself or ordering food, she always made sure everyone was taken care of. Even when there was already more than enough food planned for a family gathering, she and a family member could sometimes be found sneaking off to the store to pick up just one more thing that sounded good. She simply loved making sure everyone had plenty to enjoy.
Her generosity extended far beyond her kitchen. If she heard that someone was struggling financially or was short on money to accomplish something they needed in their life, she would find a way to help. She was truly generous and giving, always looking for a way to make things a little easier for someone else.
She did not have biological children of her own, but her stepchildren were her children, and she loved them as her own. She was also much more than an aunt to many who loved her. To some, she became like another mother, offering love, guidance, comfort, and a place where they always felt welcome.
One of her favorite family traditions was making Christmas candy. For two weeks each year, family would gather together to make candy, share stories, laugh, and spend time together. These were special times for her, and she cherished being surrounded by the people she loved.
After Larry’s passing, she eventually returned to her hometown of Yates Center, where she spent the final part of her life. She loved being back in her hometown, reconnecting with old friends, making many new acquaintances, and spending precious time with her Kansas family. Her caregivers became some of her closest friends, and she loved them very much. Being home surrounded by familiar faces, family, friends, and new friends brought her comfort and happiness during the final chapter of her life.
She spent the last couple of weeks of her life under hospice care. While she was still responsive, she shared that she was ready to go find her husband, Larry. After a lifetime spent caring for others, she was finally ready to rest.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Larry Knowles Jr., Mark Burnup, Chris Burnup, and Larissa Evans; her brother, Frank Hubbard and his wife, Paula; brother-in-law, Ollie Knowles; sisters-in-law, Pam Blair and Gloria Hubbard; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, family members, friends, and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Hubbard and Mildred (Brandon) Hubbard; her husband, Larry Knowles; her sister, Floie Sauder; her brothers, Allen Hubbard and Mike Hubbard; her stepson, Brian Knowles; and her grandson, Bo Knowles.
Pamela leaves behind a legacy of compassion, generosity, and unconditional love. She had a way of making people feel at home, whether they had known her for a lifetime or had just walked through her door for the first time. She cared deeply, gave generously, fed everyone who came through her home, and loved her family fiercely.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Memorial services are at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center. Inurnment will follow at Yates Center Cemetery.
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