Patricia Ann “Pat” Enabnit, 89, of Yates Center, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Yates Center Health and Rehab.
She was born in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Sept. 5, 1933, to Henry Hank Pals and Edna Merle (Johnson) Pals.
Patricia married Ron Enabnit on Aug. 10, 1952. They were married for 66 years before Ron passed in 2020.
Patricia loved being a farmer’s wife and helping Ron on their farm in north central Iowa. She was always by Ron’s side, driving tractors, milking cows, and whenever he was working on machinery or vehicles. Pat was a wonderful cook and could whip up meals for her family and anybody else who dropped in.
In addition to her duties as a farm wife she was also a very busy mother to five children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents; all six of her siblings; her son, Merlin; son-in-law, Bill Stapleton; and grandson-in-law, George Cook.
Pat is survived by four children, Melissa Griffith and husband Terry of Amarillo, Texas, Melvin Enabnit and wife Diana of Great Bend, Melinda Stapleton of Girard, and Marcia Showalter and husband Wes of Carterville, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Roxann Enabnit of Toronto; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation has been chosen. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home at P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783 to help the family with final expenses.
