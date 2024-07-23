Pat Hoover

Patty Jean (Tate) Hoover, age 84, died Friday, July 19, 2024. She was born Nov. 17, 1939, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Grady Walter and Alice Mary (Bennett) Tate.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Joseph W. Hoover and John R. Hoover; and brother, Grady Tate.
Pat is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ed Hoover, of LaHarpe; and daughter, Carolyn J. Maloney, LaHarpe.
A graveside memorial service will be planned at a later date. Inurnment will be in the LaHarpe Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
