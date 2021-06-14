Patricia Armato

Patricia Kay (Schnepp) Armato, 84, died peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at home on Maui with her daughter, Rebecca, and her favorite musical, “White Christmas,” playing.
She was an only daughter, along with three brothers, born to Ralph and Velma (Shanks) Schnepp of Riverdale, Mich. She was a graduate of Alma High in Michigan and remained a Panther through and through. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from Northeast Missouri State College in Kirksville, Mo.
She was a devoted wife of almost 60 years to Dr. Andrew Armato and not only raised three children but helped him build a farm in Freeland, Mich., while acting as den mother for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
She was very involved in the Freeland United Methodist Church, both in the choir and Sunday school; and she volunteered for many organizations before moving to Iola, where she helped him run his medical practice and continued to be active in the church and various community groups.
She was always full of laughter and smiles.
She continued to share her agricultural expertise, overseeing the planting of flowers and fruit trees at her daughter’s home on Maui, Hawaii, where she moved with her husband over six years ago.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew Armato; her son, Michael Armato; daughter-in-law, Sharon Armato; and her brothers, Richard and Michael Schnepp.
She leaves behind her children, Rebecca in Maui, Hawaii, and Douglas in Wisconsin; her brother and sister-in-law Melvin and Maria Schnepp in Michigan; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many cousins; and all who will miss her warm smile and kindness.
She asked that anyone who wishes to remember her to plant perennial flowers in her honor as she felt there are never enough flowers. The family would like to acknowledge her physicians on Maui for their compassionate care, and Hospice Maui, for helping her pass serenely at home.