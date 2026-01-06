Patricia Ann “Patti” O’Brien, died Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at Medicalodges in Iola.
Patti was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Emporia, to Delia Pearl Krueger and Fredrick Christon Krueger.
On Feb. 7, 1958, she was united in marriage to Jimmy D. O’Brien.
She is survived by her children, Kathy O’Brien and Jimmy and wife Rhonda O’Brien.
She was preceded in death by her son, Frederick, and great-granddaughter Jackie.
A visitation with family will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Emporia.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
