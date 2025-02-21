Patty Franklin

Patricia “Patty” Ann (Lewis-Stanley) Franklin, 83, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Iola.
Patty was born March 30, 1941, in Colfax, Washington, to Robert and Wanda Lewis. Patty married and later divorced Don Stanley. She married Robert “Bob” Franklin on June 9, 2007.
She was preceded in death by her children, Brenda Ludlum, Brian Hemmert and Leslie Stanley, and grandchild, Kayla Norman.
Husband Bob survives, as do stepsons Jason (Lhyn) Franklin and Jerod Franklin; grandchildren John Bruse, Josh (Amanda) Ludlum, Brooke (Karsyn) Norman; Shelby Norman (Adam), Ivan Franklin and Byron Franklin; three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 7, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Family will greet friends at a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 6, in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
