Paul Sinclair

Paul Leroy Sinclair, age 75, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Paul was born Oct. 9, 1946, to Jodie and Irene (Malloy) Sinclair in Iola. He graduated from Iola High School with the class of 1964. Paul married Roberta (Yohon) Sinclair on Sept. 26, 1964, in Iola. Their union was blessed with two children.
Paul started riding race horses at the age of 12 at the Allen County Fair in Iola and the passion continued through breeding, training and racing until his passing. He loved every minute of it.
Additionally, he was a talented businessman who knew the value of treating his customers with honesty and respect. He started his own plumbing business in May 1974. The business, Sinclair Plumbing, is still in operation.
Paul was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and racing’s HBPA.
Paul is survived by his wife, Roberta, of 57 years; son, Robert (Heather) Sinclair and daughter, Paula (Jeff) Geiss; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry, Jim, and Art; and one sister, Grace Wools.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joe Lee.
Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, with Mass to follow, starting at 10 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Owl Creek Cemetery in Yates Center, immediately following the service. Family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Contributions may be left with the funeral home at1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
