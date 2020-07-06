Pete Peters

Lloyd “Pete” E. Peters, 88, a resident of the Prairie Mission Retirement Center in St. Paul, went to be with his Lord and savior at 3:54 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.
He was born June 7, 1932, in Iola, to Lloyd and Mabel (Upshaw) Peters. He grew up in Iola and attended Iola High School. From 1951 to 1954 he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea.
After returning from the Korean War he returned to Iola and worked at Pet Milk where he purchased a canned milk route. He then worked two years for the Nelson Brothers. In 1971 he moved his family to Erie where formed Peters and Sons Milk Transport in 1976. He later co-founded and is the namesake for what is now Pete’s Convenience Stores. He continued working until his retirement in 2008.
On April 26, 1953 he and Juanita M. Smith were married in Iola. They became the parents of three sons. Juanita preceded him in death on April 11, 2006.
He and Rheta McJunkin were married in 2007 and she died Nov. 16, 2019.
Lloyd was a member of Countryside Christian Church at Pittsburg. He loved collecting Model A’s, antiques, petroleum antiques, 10-gallon milk cans and attending auctions, swap meets and flea markets. He knew no strangers.
Surviving are three sons, Gratz Peters (Brenda) and Gary Peters (Suzanne), both of Erie and Gregory Peters of Pittsburg; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a sister Lorene (Bob) Powell of Lawrence.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. today at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie with Rusty Newman officiating. Burial will be in the La Harpe Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to New Hope Services. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.