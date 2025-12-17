Raymond Beaver Jr.

Raymond Kenneth Beaver Jr., 69, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at his home, in La Crosse. Raymond was born Nov. 12, 1956, in Iola, to Raymond K. and Patricia (King) Beaver.
On Sept. 3, 1982 Raymond married Brenda Barker in Iola. Raymond was an oil field worker. He worked for Hess Services in Hays.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Randell Beaver; and his sisters, Sharon Beaver and Patricia Jean Powers.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Beaver, and their faithful companions Maizie and Buddy; sons, Dustin Walker (Chrystal) of Effingham, Raymond Beaver III, Wichita, and Randall Beaver (Lacey) of Hays; daughter, Natasha Jenicke of La Crosse; as well as seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Cremation has been chosen and there are no services planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Online condolences can be made at www.janousekfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine St., La Crosse, Kan.
