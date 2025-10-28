Raymond Klaus went to be with the Lord, joining his daughter and other family and friends, on Oct. 22, 2025, at Stormont Vail Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children.
Raymond was born Nov. 26, 1941 in Emporia, the son of Arthur and Hilda (Meyer) Klaus. He graduated in 1959 from Le Roy High School, and married his high school sweetheart, Chloe Storrer, on Dec. 2, 1962 in First Christian Church of Le Roy.
They moved to his grandparents’ former farmstead and began a lifetime of farming and raising their four children. He worked numerous other jobs alongside farming including raising dairy cattle, co-owner/driller of an oil drilling rig, and delivering RV campers across the country through the winter months. Raymond enjoyed cooking breakfast and smoking meat for family gatherings and holiday meals and staying in their camper to enjoy time with family at the lake and winters in Yuma, Arizona. They also attended Le Roy First Christian and Colony Christian Church.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 62 years, Chloe; son-in-“love” Doug (Kerry) Enick, Pratt; sons, Stuart (Caryl) Klaus, Benton, and Russell (Ila) Klaus, Wichita; daughter, Lynette (Steve) Prasko, Colony; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters, Leona Buss and Arlene (Harlin) Husky and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Author and Hilda Klaus; twin sister, Ruby Marie; daughter, Melinda Enick; and great-granddaughter Araya Washington.
The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at Colony Christian Church, 211 Catalpa Ave. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 o’clock, also at Colony Christian Church. Burial will follow in Logue Cemetery, Le Roy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group or CCFD#1 Le Roy First Responders and sent to VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 8, Le Roy, KS 66857.
Condolences may be sent to Vanarsdalefs.com.
