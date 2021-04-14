Raymond McIntosh

Raymond Clause McIntosh, age 83, was born at home, Dec. 9, 1937, in Freedom Township, Bourbon County, and died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
He is survived by his first wife and their four children; two step-children of his second wife; many grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his brother, Gary McIntosh of Iola; sister, Linda Lou Heidener of Lawrence; and his cousin Edith “Chaplin” Post (Howard) of Mapleton.
Cremation has occurred and a memorial service will be conducted by Konantaz-Cheney Funeral Home, of Fort Scott, to be announced later.
Memorials should be directed to Your Community Foundation: “For the benefit of animals” (a special account established by Raymond), Box 44, Iola, Kansas 66749.