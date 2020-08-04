Menu Search Log in

Raymond Murphy

1922-2020

Obituaries

August 4, 2020 - 9:38 AM

WICHITA — Raymond S. Murphy, age 88, retired sheetmetal mechanic for Boeing, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. 

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Shinkle Mortuary. 

He was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Esther (Heilman) Murphy; brothers, Harold, Dean and Larry Murphy. 

Survived by wife, Mary; children, Mark (Janet) Murphy of Wichita, Mike (Judy) Murphy of Udall, Cindy Murphy of Wichita; granddaughter, Mandy (Joe) Dailey of Wichita; brother, James (Eileen) Murphy of Chanute. 

Memorials can be sent to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. 

