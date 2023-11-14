Rex Hobbs Sr.

Rex Clifford Hobbs Sr., passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. He was 90 years old.
Rex was born Sept. 11, 1933 in Ottawa. He attended the Appanoose School north of Pomona until the family purchased a farm between Kincaid and Blue Mound. He graduated from Kincaid High School in 1952.
Rex married Barbara Whitaker in 1951 and they resided in Kincaid while he worked on local oil leases. They had three children; Kathy, Vicki and Rex Jr. (Buster). In 1957 Rex and Barbara divorced and he moved to Wichita.
For a short time he worked for Boeing and later moved to El Dorado and went to work for Haliburton Oil Co., working in the oil fields. Later, Rex went to work for TransCon driving over the road and through his employment, he managed to see most of the United States. After retiring from trucking, Rex owned and operated a successful tire business in LaHarpe.
Throughout Rex’s life, horses were a constant. None of his family can remember a time when he didn’t have at least one. He was a buyer/seller, a breeder, and a trainer. Over time, he became a true horseman. He enjoyed working with the colts more than anything and was an expert rider. Lots of trails were explored on horseback throughout the country.
Rex had three siblings who are all amazingly still kicking: his older brother Jack, older sister Norma Jean, and younger sister Patty. He is also survived by his children, Kathy, Vicki and Rex Jr. (Buster) as well as 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held once family members determine a date.
