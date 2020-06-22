Richard Brewington, age 66, of Iola, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
Richard was born on Dec. 8, 1953, in Miami, Okla. He was the third of four children born to J.W. Brewington and Mary (Williams) Brewington. Richard grew up in Galena, where he graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1972. Richard particularly enjoyed playing football while in high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Pittsburg State University in 1976. Richard married Katherine Mummert. They were blessed with two sons, Ryan and Josh. They later divorced. Richard worked as an insurance salesman in Pittsburg until moving to Overland Park, in 1986. Richard furthered his education in the 1990s, earning two master’s degrees from Keller Graduate School of Management. While in Overland Park, Richard’s work included teaching accounting for Ottawa University. He particularly cherished the years spent teaching accounting in Southeast Asia. Richard retired from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, where he worked as a division director. In 2018, Richard and Joyce Sipe moved to Iola, where Richard looked forward to spending many years pursuing Allen County’s best fishing spots. Working as a “bean counter” was offset by Richard’s passion for fishing, he cherished his time fishing for that next largemouth bass. He also enjoyed many years of golfing until his back decided that it was built for fishing rather than golf. Every football season meant time for Richard to cheer for his OU Sooners and KC Chiefs. While all of those passions filled a place in Richard’s life, none compared to the joy he received from spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Richard was a loving and devoted grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.W. Brewington.
Richard is survived by his significant other, Joyce Sipe of Iola; two sons, Ryan Brewington and wife, Mandy, of Riverside, Mo., and Josh Brewington and wife, Carol, of Overland Park,; nine grandchildren, Noah, Allie, Zach, Leo, Lily, Emma, Kasen, Eli and Reid; his mother, Mary Brewington of Pampa, Texas; two sisters and one brother, Martha Jordan of Tulsa, Okla., Max Brewington and wife, Johanna, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jean Ann Johnson and husband, Chris, of Pampa, Texas.
A celebration of Richard’s life is being planned for a later date. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.