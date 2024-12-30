Richard Woodward, 92, of Bronson, Kan., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.
Richard Kenneth Woodward was born June 2, 1932, to Benjamin Franklin Woodward and Susie (Koehn) Woodward in Moundridge, Kan. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1951. He served a two-year tour of duty in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.
On Sept. 22, 1957, Richard married Barbara Ermel.
Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Myron, Vernon and Glenn Woodward; and two sisters, Marjorie Ensminger and Lorene Hoobler.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; one son, Kevin Woodward and wife, Sherri, of Bartlesville, Okla.; three daughters, Karen Woodward of Leavenworth, Kan., Lisa Oehrle of Olathe, and Lora Niles and husband, Ray of Carl Junction, Mo.; and one brother, Luther Woodward and wife, Hazel of Burke, Va.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Bronson Cemetery, Bronson. The family will greet friends on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Bronson Ruritan Club and left in care of the funeral home.
