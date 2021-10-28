Rick Hottenstein

Richard (Rick) L. Hottenstein Sr., age 73, passed away Oct. 21, 2021, at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita.
He was born on Feb. 15, 1948, to Paul and Beatrice Hottenstein in Iola. Rick married Timmee (McCullough) in Humboldt on May 11, 1974.
Timmee survives, along with son Richard L Hottenstein Jr. (Andrea); daughters, Bobbie Haviland (Brian), and Loni Wilhite (Jon); grandchildren, Jacob Haviland, Rylan Wilhite, Conor Haviland, Drake Hottenstein, Drew Wilhite, Carsyn Haviland, Kenisyn and Skylar Hottenstein, Alexis Mitchell, Lauren Bertling and Paige Haviland; a brother, Paul Hottenstein Jr.; sisters, Mary Hess, Elizabeth Hottenstein, Linda Thummel, Diane Hiser; uncle, Charles Tilman; aunt, Liz Smothers; and lots of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will also be missed by his furkids, Duke and Pablo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, E.L. and Ro
gene McCullough; and two brothers-in-law, Dale Yowell and Charles “Chuck” Hess; and nephew, John Ryan Hottenstein.
Rick was employed at Monarch Cement from May 5, 1972, until retiring in 2003, as a production foreman. Rick loved spending time with his family and did not miss anything that the grandchildren were participating in. Rick never met a stranger and would talk to anyone.
Rick served honorably in the U.S. Army for three years, advancing to the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged. During Sgt. Hottenstein’s career, he served as a helicopter mechanic on a CH47. He served with military distinction and bravery in the Vietnam War. While in service, Sgt. Hottenstein earned the following awards: Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2), and the Aircraft Crewman Badge. Rick served as Humboldt Recreation Director for many years, coached many ball teams, and was a member of the Humboldt football team chain gang for over 40 years.
Services were Wednesday, including military honors by the Chanute American Legion Boerstler-May Post 170.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humboldt Recreation Department and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS, 66749.
Richard Hottenstein’s funeral service can be watched at https://vimeo.com/638646470
