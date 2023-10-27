Rita Joyce Beal, 81, of Iola, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Medicalodges, Iola.
Joyce was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Weslaco, Texas, to Benjamin Bennett and Josephine (Pinnell) Bennett.
She and Raymond Harry Beal were married Dec. 21, 1985, in Iola.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Michael Wade Nichols.
Joyce is survived by sons Brian Nichols, Hartman, Ark., and Chris Nichols, Wichita; two stepchildren, Rebecca Nettles, Carney, Okla., and Scott Beal, Colony.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Gentiva Hospice.
