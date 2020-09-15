Robert “Bob” Scott

Robert Perry Scott, 87, of Iola, passed away Sept. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 12, 1933, to Russell G. and Opal E. (Dewey) Scott. Bob was raised in Iola, where he attended school.
Bob married Sue Carol Hockett in 1951. They had three daughters: Cindy Brant, Carol Worthington and Janet (Steve) Dreher. Bob and Sue later divorced.
Bob married Verla Joy (Willis) Emert in 1965. They had two sons, Steve Scott and Alan Scott.
In 1960, Bob went to the Moler Barber School in Kansas City, Mo. He returned to Iola to begin his barbering career, that lasted over 50 years. At the time of his impending retirement he was quoted to say “It’s been an enjoyable trip, as many heads of hair that I have cut, I never got burned out or bored. I have enjoyed it.” He retired at the age of 82.
Bob had a gift. He never knew a stranger and was quite the storyteller and prankster.
Bob loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, trap shooter, fisherman and gardener.
Bob was a member of the Elk’s Lodge #569 in Iola. He was also part of the Bull Elks Pool Team, traveling to many pool tournaments over the years. He continued to play pool at the Elk’s after his retirement. Bob enjoyed meeting friends at Denny’s Sport Center for coffee or a game of pool.
Bob is survived by his wife Verla of the home; his five children; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Anita Baker and Wanda Nordt, both of Humboldt.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Richard L. Scott.
Cremation has taken place and burial at Gas City Cemetery, Gas, will be at a later date.
Rest in peace Dad.