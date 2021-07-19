 | Mon, Jul 19, 2021
Robert Brown

2021

Obituaries

July 19, 2021 - 8:39 AM

Robert Dean Brown, 51, passed away at his home in Humboldt.

He is survived by parents, Leroy and Diana Brown, of Iola; brothers, Charles (Cassie) and Brandon, of Iola; Robert W., of Jasper, Mo.; daughters Shelby and Karissa, of Iola; grandchildren, Brailynne and Zayden, of Iola; several nieces and nephews; along with beloved animals, Bella, Joker and Itty Kitty.

Robert was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Darlene Wilson; and infant grandson, Glen Pearson, Jr.

A celebration of life is scheduled for a later date.

Donations are suggested to the Humboldt animal shelter or American Diabetes Association.

