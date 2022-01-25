 | Tue, Jan 25, 2022
Robert David Burkholder Jr.

Jan. 23, 2022

Obituaries

Robert David Burkholder Jr., born Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, passed away nine hours after he was born, to parents Helen Burkholder (Leckrone) and the late Robert Burkholder.

Robert Jr., is survived by his mother, Helen Burkholder; sisters Keair French of Iola and Addison Brown of Buffalo, Mo.; and brothers Scotty Burkholder Jr. of Ottawa and Hunter Leckrone of Ottawa.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Shawn Blevins Jr., grandmother Tammy Hughes, and a great-grandmother, Sharon Denslow. A service will be at a later date.

