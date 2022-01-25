Robert David Burkholder Jr., born Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, passed away nine hours after he was born, to parents Helen Burkholder (Leckrone) and the late Robert Burkholder.
Robert Jr., is survived by his mother, Helen Burkholder; sisters Keair French of Iola and Addison Brown of Buffalo, Mo.; and brothers Scotty Burkholder Jr. of Ottawa and Hunter Leckrone of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Shawn Blevins Jr., grandmother Tammy Hughes, and a great-grandmother, Sharon Denslow. A service will be at a later date.