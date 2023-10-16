 | Mon, Oct 16, 2023
Robert Hartman

April 13, 1931 — Oct. 13, 2023

Obituaries

October 16, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Robert Paul Hartman, 92, of Colony, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at his home.

Robert was born on April 13, 1931, in Kincaid,  to Walter and Clara (Petzell) Hartman. Robert graduated from Welda High School. 

Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He was united in marriage to Ruth Bloom on March 16, 1969, in Garnett. She died on July 7, 1998.

Robert is survived by his son, Rex Hartman of Garnett; four grandchildren; two great- grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Inurnment will follow in the Welda Cemetery. 

The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Memorial contributions may be made to Garnett FFA and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to  www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

