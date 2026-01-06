Robert Hess

Robert Henry Hess, 87, of Lawrence died Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Bob was born April 29, 1938 in Iola, the son of James George and Genevieve (Ellis) Hess. He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1957.
On Oct. 5, 1957, he married Ellen Susan “Susie” McVey at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Michael (Kathleen) and Mark (Ty Fuller) of Lawrence; granddaughter, Gretchen Hess of Chicago, Ill.; three grandsons, Scott Fuller, Seth Fuller and Spencer Fuller; sister, Mary Joan Brigham of St. George; and brother, Bernard, of Humboldt. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jerome, Phillip, and Charles; his sisters, Ann Ballenger and Julie Hess; and infant sons, Timothy and Patrick.
On Friday, Jan. 9, a visitation is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. Burial will be in St. Joseph cemetery in Humboldt at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society.
