 | Mon, Jan 05, 2026
Menu Search Log in

Robert McWilliams

June 16, 1959 - Dec. 22, 2025

Obituaries

January 5, 2026 - 1:40 PM

Robert McWilliams, 66, Iola, died Dec. 22, 2025, at his home

Robert Gordon McWilliams was born to Daniel and Brenda (Ball) McWilliams, June 16, 1959 in Trumbull, Ohio. He served in the United States Marine Corp and Army National Guard.

Bobby was united in marriage to Brenda Sherwood in 1981.

He is survived by his mother, daughter Olivia (Justin) LeMay and son, Thomas McWilliams. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Piper LeMay.

A visitation with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.

Memorial contributions are suggested to ACARF and can be left in the care of the funeral home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
January 20, 2022
April 23, 2021
January 24, 2017
November 5, 2010
Most Popular