Robert McWilliams, 66, Iola, died Dec. 22, 2025, at his home
Robert Gordon McWilliams was born to Daniel and Brenda (Ball) McWilliams, June 16, 1959 in Trumbull, Ohio. He served in the United States Marine Corp and Army National Guard.
Bobby was united in marriage to Brenda Sherwood in 1981.
He is survived by his mother, daughter Olivia (Justin) LeMay and son, Thomas McWilliams. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Piper LeMay.
A visitation with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Memorial contributions are suggested to ACARF and can be left in the care of the funeral home.
Advertisement
Advertisement