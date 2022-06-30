Robert O’Rourke was born on Jan. 3, 1944, and called home on June 6, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of over 54 years; son Michael (Susan), daughter Lori (Dave), and son Jeremy; his dog Digger; five grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Sydney, Destiny and Joseph; one great-granddaughter, Sienna; four stepgrandchildren, Lisa, Courtney, Karin and Madison; and four stepgrandchildren, Dante, Mason, Michael and Ethan.
Robert was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Rose and Joseph O’Rourke. He had one brother, Joe, and two sisters, Dottie (deceased) and Marion (deceased). At 12, he and his family moved to Kansas.
He attended Kincaid High School.
Shortly after high school, he joined the military. After doing one tour in Vietnam, he finished his short two years fueling helicopters.
While serving in the military, he met Linda. She was a setup on a blind date, and he didn’t know his buddy he served with in the military had bet Linda that she wouldn’t go out with him. Linda learned this through his friend’s girlfriend. Not wanting the friend to win the bet, she went out with him.
Robert spent 25 years working for Levitz Furniture as a warehouse manager. After retiring, he went to work for Gilbert Engineering as a machinist.
Robert lived a full life with no regrets. He will be forever missed and loved dearly.
