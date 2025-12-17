 | Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Rodger Thummel

June 16, 1953 — Dec. 15, 2025

December 17, 2025 - 2:30 PM

Rodger Thummel, 72, died Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

He was born on June 16, 1953, to Leo and Lena Thummel. 

He is survived by his son, Brent Thummel (Angie); daughter, Melissa Montgomery (Adam); stepdaughter, Heather Boren (Dylan); and stepson, Jake Storrer (Nicki).

Rodger was preceded in death by a grandson, Traxton Stack. 

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel.

The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com

