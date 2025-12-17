Rodger Thummel, 72, died Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
He was born on June 16, 1953, to Leo and Lena Thummel.
He is survived by his son, Brent Thummel (Angie); daughter, Melissa Montgomery (Adam); stepdaughter, Heather Boren (Dylan); and stepson, Jake Storrer (Nicki).
Rodger was preceded in death by a grandson, Traxton Stack.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com
