Rodney Daniel

Dec. 8, 2025

Obituaries

December 19, 2025 - 3:21 PM

Rodney Allen Daniel, 80, brother-in-law of Iolan Vernon Lee, died on Dec. 8, 2025.

He is survived by wife Janice Lee Daniel; son Todd (Becca) Daniel of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; and daughter Andrea (John) Carley of Olathe.

A celebration of life will be Monday,  Dec. 29, at 151st Street Church of Christ in Olathe. Visitation will begin at noon, with a memorial service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church, or a charity of the donor’s choice, or just go fishing.

A full obituary may be read at www.penwellgabelkc.com.

