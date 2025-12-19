Rodney Daniel

Rodney Allen Daniel, 80, brother-in-law of Iolan Vernon Lee, died on Dec. 8, 2025.
He is survived by wife Janice Lee Daniel; son Todd (Becca) Daniel of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; and daughter Andrea (John) Carley of Olathe.
A celebration of life will be Monday, Dec. 29, at 151st Street Church of Christ in Olathe. Visitation will begin at noon, with a memorial service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church, or a charity of the donor’s choice, or just go fishing.
A full obituary may be read at www.penwellgabelkc.com.
