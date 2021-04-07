Rodney Mueller

Rodney J. Mueller, 73, of Humboldt, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home. Rodney was born on March 23, 1948, in Iola, the son of Ernest and Margaret (King) Mueller.
After graduating from high school, Rodney joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and served until 1984. While in the military, Rodney served almost 17 years as a military police officer and then almost five years as a chemical operations specialist. After his retirement from the military, Rodney served the Allen County Sheriff’s office for several years, and then retired from the Humboldt Police Department.
In 1972 Rodney married Pearl Mann; they were married until her death in 1999. Rodney enjoyed going fishing and hunting, being with his dogs and reading the local newspapers. Rodney was a member of the VFW, but most importantly, enjoyed his grandchildren.
Survivors include: children, Robert Mann of Humboldt, Rhonda Kress and husband, Sean, of Kechi, David Mueller and wife, Brooke, of Wichita, and Kim Colston; brother, Bruce Mueller and wife, Mary, of Humboldt, and grandchildren Jacob and Sarah Kress and Hope and Grant Mueller.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; wife Pearl; brother Ernest Mueller; and sister Lori Jesseph.
A graveside service is at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, with the American Legion Post No. 170 presiding.
Memorials have been suggested to the Children’s Miracle Network and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.