Ron Bartlett

Ronald Bartlett died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 84 years of age. He was born Feb. 22, 1936.
Ron’s greatest joy was his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was blessed with many experiences and lived a very full, happy life.
Ron is survived by his wife of 46 years, Claudia Anne Johnson Bartlett; son Alexander Norman Bartlett; daughter Elizabeth Laura Bartlett Covell; son-in-law Halen Micheal Covell; grandsons Braden Henry Covell and Kaedyn Sawyer Covell; step-granddaughter Lyla Ann Covell; sisters-in-law Judith Johnson Paykoc and Cathy Harris Johnson; brother-in-law Cagri Paykoc; niece Carrie Paykoc; nephews Chris Johnson, Brad Johnson, Jon Paykoc, and Altan Paykoc. He is also survived by many cousins including Vergie Wight, Joyce Hardesty, and Homer Lee Wells.
Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Garnett Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.