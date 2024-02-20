Ron Wrestler

Ronald Dean Wrestler, age 86, of Elsmore, passed away Feb. 18, 2024, at his residence. Ron was born June 17, 1937, in Iola, to Lloyd Wrestler and Shirley (Churchill) Wrestler-Mynatt.
Ron attended Maple Grove School through eighth-grade. He served his country in the United States Army. He was honored to serve in the Korean War. Ron and Betty Galemore were married April 29, 1958, in Iola.
Ron owned and operated an oil well drilling business and a tank cleaning service. He had his own oil production and he farmed and ranched his own land. Ron’s family was so proud of his accomplishments, even though he had only an eighth-grade education.
Ron’s passion was gardening. He would grow enough vegetables for all his family and friends. Grandpa Ronnie made the best home-grown salsa.
Ron and Betty founded the Lone Tree Gun Club in 2004. His main goal was to keep trap shooting going to honor his wife, Betty. Ron wanted kids to have an opportunity to learn how to shoot trap.
Ron enjoyed playing cards, especially with his shooting buddies. He was always full of wisdom and giving unsolicited advice.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and his parents.
Ron is survived by his children, Sherry Wrestler-Cassity, David (Lisa) Wrestler, and Paula (Nathan) Wrestler-Vaughn; grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica) Garcia, Amanda (James) Drinkard, Adam (Jennifer) Garcia, Joshua (Kelly) Wrestler, Derek (Molly) Wrestler, Adrianne (Scott) Jesseph, Danielle (Corey) French, Colton (Alora) Davis, and Natalie Vaughn; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jean Comeau, and Virginia Ashburn.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Lone Tree Gun Club Kids Scholarship Fund, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
