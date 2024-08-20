Ronald Fulton

Ronald Lee Fulton of Gas, Kansas, age 71, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
He was born May 23, 1953, in Gas, Kansas, to Loyal and Imogine (McCullough) Fulton. He graduated from Iola High.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; siblings June Roeder, Rosella Payne, Harvey Fulton, Donald Fulton, Terry Fulton, and daughter, Diana Rae.
Survivors include his children, Trisha Holmberg, Tina (Calvin) Valentine, Anna Splechter, James Myers and Jack Grubb III and siblings Bill Fulton, Roy Fulton, Imogine Brooks and Tom Fulton.
Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Lone Elm Cemetery. A potluck dinner will be served at Denny’s Sports Center immediately following the service. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Funeral Home, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
