 | Tue, Aug 20, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Ronald Fulton

May 23, 1953 - Aug. 16, 2024

Obituaries

August 20, 2024 - 1:03 PM

Ronald Lee Fulton of Gas, Kansas, age 71, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

He was born May 23, 1953, in Gas, Kansas, to Loyal and Imogine (McCullough) Fulton. He graduated from Iola High.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; siblings June Roeder, Rosella Payne, Harvey Fulton, Donald Fulton, Terry Fulton, and daughter, Diana Rae.

Survivors include his children, Trisha Holmberg, Tina (Calvin) Valentine, Anna Splechter, James Myers and Jack Grubb III and siblings Bill Fulton, Roy Fulton, Imogine Brooks and Tom Fulton.

Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Lone Elm Cemetery. A potluck dinner will be served at Denny’s Sports Center immediately following the service. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Funeral Home, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
February 10, 2021
July 6, 2018
September 29, 2017
March 14, 2016
Most Popular