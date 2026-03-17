Rosa Jones

Rosa Darlene Jones, 82, of Humboldt, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Neodesha Care and Rehab. Rosa was born March 10, 1944, in Iola, the daughter of Ray Chalkie and Stella Mae (Bennett) Bresee.
Rosa was known as a hardworking, principled woman who took good care of her family and friends. She worked various factory jobs throughout her life to help take care of her family. She enjoyed cooking, a good book, spending time at the local library or sharing books with friends. She also enjoyed sewing and crafts to stay busy.
On May 26, 1984, Rosa married Willie E. Jones Jr. Rosa and Willie began their life adventure for the next 42 years, raising their family, listening to lots of oldie’s music, and going dancing whenever they could. She made a lifetime of memories that will be cherished.
Including her husband, Willie, Rosa is survived by children, Roberta Vink (Brad) of Humboldt and Samuel L. Reed (Helen Bumpus) of rural Moran; grandchildren, Brandon Vink (Miranda Simmons), Cody Vink, Dakota Jones and Gregory Hardwick; great-grandchildren, Caden and Owen Vink; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Rusty Jones, granddaughter Amber Jones, and siblings Melvin Bresee, Jenny Allen, Gene Bresee and Roy Bresee.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Riverside Park Community Building in Iola. A fellowship meal will follow the service.
Memorials are suggested to either HAPS (Humboldt Animal Protection Society) or the Humboldt Public Library and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th St., P.O. Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736.
Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Advertisement
Advertisement