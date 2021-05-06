Russell ‘Doc’ Thomas

Russell Dean “Doc” Thomas, age 85, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home in Colony.
Doc was born Dec. 5, 1935, to Clifford and Goldie Marie (Stephens) Thomas in Iola. He attended school in Mildred and later married Peggy Strunk from Moran. Their union was blessed with three children. They later divorced. Doc then married Jennie Garelli from Brooklyn, N.Y. Their union was blessed with one child. They later divorced. He then married Beth Hurlock from Iola.
Doc started his career farming and working on a small dairy. He then worked in road construction for about 45 years before retiring. Outside of work, he loved raising horses and cattle. Up until his passing, he was still breeding and taking care of his bulls.
Doc is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beth Thomas; stepmother, Irene (Terrill) Thomas; two brothers, Max and Alfred Thomas; and sisters, Maxine Rodrock and Wanda Wilcutt.
Doc is survived by his children, William Thomas and wife, Carrie, Terri Olson, Karen Sue Stahl, and Danny Thomas, and wife, Cara; sister, Susie Dillow; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous other family members and friends.
A service to honor the life of Doc will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Doc are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.