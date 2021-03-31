Ruth Gillham

Ruth Nelda Gillham, age 93, of Humboldt, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from Country Place Assisted Living in Chanute.
Ruth was born in the home of her parents, Charlie and Vida (Majors) Spillman, just south of Mildred, on September 1, 1927.
Ruth married Wilfred “Wayne” Gillham on her 21st birthday in 1948 and they made their home in Humboldt for more than 65 years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-grandson, Michael Burden; brothers, Lee Ed, Rol and Max, and their wives; sisters, Eileen Rayburn and her husband; and Hazel and Helen Spillman.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Janice; sons, Terry and wife, Beth, of Moran, Rex and wife, Peggy, of Haughton, La., and Charles “Chuck” and wife, Linda, of Plevna; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends made over many years.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. A viewing will take place from 8:30 a.m. until the service begins.
Memorials in honor of Ruth are suggested to the American Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.