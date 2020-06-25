Ryan Delge

Ryan Emery Delge, age 33, of Iola, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. He was born Sept. 6, 1986, to Catherine Ingle and step-father Sam Smith.
Survivors include his mother, Catherine Ingle, LaHarpe; step-father, Sam Smith, Iola; brothers, Chris Ingle, LaHarpe, Chad Smith, Humboldt, Eric Smith, LaHarpe.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral honoring Ryan’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery.