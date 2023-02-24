Sandra Hosley

Sandra Lee Anderson Hosley, 90, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Stratford Commons Memory Care in Overland Park.
Sandra was born Dec. 22, 1932 in Belton, Mo., to John Byron “Barney” and Veda Mae (Bidwell) Anderson.
She married Aaron Hosley on July 6, 1952. He died after 68 years of marriage.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Karon (Randy) West of Colony, Diane Bedenbender of Maize an d Teresa (Lynn) Cramer of Arkansas City; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at The Venue, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services are at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Kincaid-Selma United Methodist Church, Kincaid. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mildred.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Kincaid High School Community Center and can be left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
