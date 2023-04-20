 | Thu, Apr 20, 2023
Nov. 5, 1933 — April 14, 2023

April 20, 2023 - 4:51 PM

Shad Gager, 89, of Table Rock, Neb., was born Nov. 5, 1933. He died Friday, April 14, 2023.  While living in Oakley, he oversaw the local 4-H club installation of a concrete tennis / basketball court and in Iola, as a member of the Lions Club, he participated in demolition and reconstruction of the bandstand on the courthouse square.

He is survived by his two sons Jim (Charlene) and Alan (Claire); three grandchildren, and a sister Katy. He was preceded by his wife Lois.   

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday,  April 22, at United Methodist Church in Table Rock. Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday with family members on hand from 6 to 8 at the church. Masonic, Eastern Star and Gideon Rites will be conducted at 7 o’clock.

Burial will be at Table Rock Cemetery.

Services are arranged by Wherry Mortuary, 207 N. Nemaha St., Humboldt, Neb. 68376

