 | Wed, Feb 09, 2022
Shelly McMurray

Aug. 22, 1960 — Jan. 28, 2022

Obituaries

February 9, 2022 - 9:40 AM

Wendy Rachelle “Shelly” McMurray, 61, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Salina Regional Hospital.

Shelly was born Aug. 22, 1960, in Iola, to Ralph James and Wilma Nadine (Boese) Reeder, Jr. 

On Sept. 25, 1993, Shelly married James “Jim” L. McMurray. He survives, as do daughters Valerie Gonzalez and Crystal Sicka (Shane); sons, Ben, Dennis (Rhiannon) and Andrew; and 14 grandchildren. 

Son Scotty McMurray and parents, Ralph James Reeder Jr. and Wilma Nadine Reeder, preceded her in death. 

Cremation has taken place. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

