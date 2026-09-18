Sherry Virtue, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, at her home at Hillside Village of DeSoto.
Sherry June was born March 29, 1938, in Iola, Kansas, the daughter of Marjorie (Heslop) and James Hadley.
Sherry treasured her childhood years in California before moving back to Kansas, where she graduated from Neosho Falls High School. She married Loraine Cleaver on Oct. 28, 1956, and raised their four children on the family farm.
In 1991, Sherry married Jack Virtue, and the two made their home near Lawrence, Kansas. They shared a love of gardening and the outdoors. Sherry worked at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Farmland, where she formed many lasting friendships.
Sherry found joy in so many things throughout her life. She loved traveling with friends, spending time outdoors, and caring for animals — often bringing home something that needed a little extra love and nursing it back to health.
She adored her dogs and cats, enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at Hillside, and loved arts and crafts of all kinds. She also appreciated the simple pleasures in life, especially a cold beer after a long day on the farm and anything chocolate.
Above all else, Sherry loved her family and friends. She was happiest when surrounded by the people she loved.
Sherry is survived by her sister, Marla Neece of Liberty, Missouri; and her children, Connie Dotson of Iola, Cathy (Paul) Cook of Shawnee, Kansas, Gary Cleaver of Iola, and Linda (Matt) Alred of Denton, Texas.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Aaron (Kim) Dotson, Nick (Joni) Cook, Garrett Cleaver, Michelle (Mark) Becker, Ashley Cleaver, Heather (William) Carlisle, Steven (Kristie) Crowder, and Rachael Cleaver.
Her great-grandchildren were her true pride and joy: Kameron Dotson, Reid Becker, Abel Crowder, Macy Cook, Kaleb Dotson, Hudson Becker, Berkley Cook, Corbin Becker, Kyler Crowder, and Caleb Cleaver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and James Hadley; Loraine Cleaver and Jack Virtue; her great-grandson, Sutton Crowder; and her great-granddaughter, Timberline Cleaver.
Sherry’s unwavering faith carried her through every season of her life and gave her strength until the very end. She was deeply loved by her family and friends, and her kindness, strength, humor, and love for life will be remembered by all who knew her.
She will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
A graveside funeral and burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Iola at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28.
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