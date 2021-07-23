Shirley Scheer, age 86, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita.
Shirley was born Jan. 21, 1935, to Fred and Geneva (Walden) Sinclair in Iola. She married Floyd E. Scheer on Jan. 21, 1953, in Iola. Shirley worked as a cook for various places throughout her career before retiring and becoming a full-time homemaker.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Geneva Sinclair; five brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Floyd E. Scheer; children, Connie Trowbridge and husband, Lyle, and Don Scheer and wife, Karen; one sister; three grandchildren, Jennifer Friend, Lisa Maloney, and Zach Scheer; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Services to celebrate the life of Shirley will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. the night prior to the service on Monday, in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Shirley are suggested to the Kansas Heart Hospital and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
