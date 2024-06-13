Stephen Leon Lane, 82, of Topeka, passed away on June 6, 2024, in his home. He was born June 19, 1941, to Robert L. Lane and Marybelle H. Walls-Lane, in Iola, who preceded him in death.
Friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka. Funeral services will begin Saturday, June 22 at 9 a.m. at St. John AME Church, 701 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka. Contributions may be made to: St John AME Church Roof Fund, in memory of Stephen Lane.
To see the full obituary, contact Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel, Topeka, 785-233-3039, or visit www.bowserjohnsonfuneralchapel.com.