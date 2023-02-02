Steve Herynk

Steve Neil Herynk, 75, of Adel, Iowa, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, following his years-long battle with interstitial lung disease.
He was born on March 23, 1947 in Garnett to Thomas R. Herynk and Frances Mae (Neil) Herynk.
He married Sandra Harris on March 14, 1970, in Garnett.
His wife of 52 years survives, as do daughters, Bobbi Perkins and husband, Mike of Adel, Iowa, and Jeri Gardner and husband, Josh of Stilwell; four grandchildren; and several other friends and relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Garnett. Inurnment will follow in the Kincaid Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kincaid High School Community Center or Kincaid Fair Association and left in care of the funeral home, or to the Kansas City Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis (KCFPF) by donating in honor of Steve directly on their website at [email protected]
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
