Steven Robinson

Steven Lavan Robinson, 58, life-long resident of Yates Center, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City after becoming ill at home.
Steven was born Aug. 14, 1963, in Iola, the son of Raymond Robinson and Barbara Joan (Jones) Robinson. He graduated from Yates Center High School in 1982. Following high school he traveled working construction and then was employed at Walmart. For the past 26 years he has been employed at the grocery store in Yates Center, first as County Mart and currently as G & W Foods.
On June 2, 1993, he and Belinda Culp were married at Yates Center and became the parents of two children, Abbie and Jimmy. They were later divorced.
Steven was a member of the First Baptist Church in Yates Center where he had sung in the choir. He was also a member of Gilead Lodge #144, A.F. & A.M. at Yates Center. In his leisure time he had enjoyed fishing and hunting and collecting knives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara, and a sister, Sandy Bruner.
He leaves his children, Abbie Witt (Justin), of Iola, and Jimmy Robinson of Burlington; four grandchildren, Peyton, Emily, Daniel, and Clarissa; his father, Raymond Robinson, Neosho Falls; a sister, Jeny Stone, Wichita; a brother-in-law, David Bruner of Yates Center; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center. Burial will follow in Yates Center Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Campbell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Campbell Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.
