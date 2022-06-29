Stuart Terrill

Stuart Glen Terrill, 61, accountant, died Monday, June 27, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, Wichita. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Iona Terrill. Survivors include his wife, Karen Terrill; son, Trevor Terrill of Olathe; brother, Stephen (Beth) Terrill of Memphis, Mo.; sister, Susan Gail Tucker of Paola; nieces, Leah Terrill of Yakima, Wash., Emily Rose Terrill of Memphis, Mo.; nephew, Stephen William (Madeline) Terrill of Maplewood, Mo.; stepmother, June Terrill of Moran; sisters-in-law, Connie Scott of Potosi, Mo., Lela (Gene) Scheckel of Owasso, Okla.
A memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219; Camp Alexander, 1783 Rd. P5, Emporia, KS 66801. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.