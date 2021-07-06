Sue Ellen (Salzwedel) Goddard, age 61, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Anderson County Hospital in Garnett.
Sue was born Jan. 8, 1960, to Harry Ray and Ellen Ellene (Coldren) Salzwedel in Waynesville, Mo.
Sue worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse after attending Mary Grime’s School of Nursing at Neosho Community College in Chanute. She married James Edward Goddard on Aug. 8, 1980, in Iola.
Sue absolutely loved swimming and playing with the grandkids and great-grandkids. You could always find her being the Number One supporter at her family’s sporting events. Camping, fishing, and anything that could be done outdoors are things Sue always loved to do in her spare time. Sue will be remembered for being the best mother and Nana in the whole world.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Goddard; parents, Harry and Ellen Salzwedel; and brother, Robert “Bob” Salzwedel.
Sue is survived by daughters, Julia Wight and husband, Justin Briggs, and Heather Goddard; grandchildren, Ivy, Coalette, Eli, Jacob, and Elizabeth and husband, Nick; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Liam, and Isabella; siblings, Elizabeth Mathewson and husband, David, Ray Salzwedel and wife, Donna, Helen Hull, and Harry Salzwedel; six nieces; one nephew; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Sue is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Sue Goddard Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
