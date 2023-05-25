Susan Ingels

Susan Marie Ingels, 53, of Chanute died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park.
Susan was born Jan. 27, 1970, in Iola, to Clifford L. Muntzert and Barbara Ann (Robinson) Muntzert.
She and Mark Ingels were married Oct. 17, 1998, in Eureka Springs, Ark.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Susan is survived by brothers Terry Muntzert and David (Christine) Muntzert, Iola; Michael (Sarena) Muntzert, Le Roy; and numerous other family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wings of Warriors and may be left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
