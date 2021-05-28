Teri Porter

Teri A. Porter, age 59, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Teri was born Jan. 4, 1962, to James and Virginia (Cochran) Nelson. She earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Friends University.
She married Rocky Porter on March 27, 1992.
Teri worked at Gates Manufacturing for 29 years, becoming corporate director of human resources.
Teri is preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Nelson.
She is survived by her husband, Rocky; children, Dustin Hicks, Tanner Porter, Jennifer Friend and husband, Terry, and Lisa Maloney and husband, Jimmy; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Feuerborn Funeral Service in Iola.
Services follow at 2 p.m.